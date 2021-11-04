Tony Jaa And Jason Statham Rub Shoulders In New Expendables 4 BTS Photo

Tony Jaa took to Instagram on Oct. 30 to share behind-the-scene images from The Expendables 4 set.

These photos come months after Lionsgate announced that Jaa, alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Eddie Hall, Sheila Shah, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Iko Uwais, joined the franchise. Andy Garcia was later added to the series.

One of the social media posts included a picture of the martial artist with the film’s star Jason Statham. The pair were seen posing as they threw their clenched fists in the air. In another image, Jaa is physically demonstrating fight stances with his co-star Iko Uwais and Danny Chu.

Sylvester Stallone Teases The Expendables 4 With New Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Uwais, who is set to play the film’s antagonist in the fourth installment of The Expendables franchise, will portray a former military officer with an army and supplementary income through dealing arms. The Expendables group’s task would ultimately be putting an end to it.

Although details surrounding the film’s premise remain uncertain, The Expendables 4 will reunite Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture as they reprise their roles from the previous installments.

Filming for The Expendables 4 began in October, seven years after the third installment was released. Scott Waugh, whose previous work included 2012’s Act of Valor and 2014’s Need for Speed, is currently directing the fourth installment. The script was written by Max Adams, Dave Callaham, and Spenser Cohen.

The Expendables 4 is set to be released sometime in 2022.