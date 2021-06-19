Tony Todd Says Candyman Is A Continuation Of The First Film

The latest installment in the Candyman franchise has been so long coming that by the time it finally hits theaters in August, both the director and two stars will be hard at work on mega budget comic book blockbusters for rival studios.

Nia DaCosta called action on Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel The Marvels a couple of weeks back with Teyonah Parris reprising her WandaVision role as Monica Rambeau, while leading man Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is about to suit up as Black Manta once more for the DCEU’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The project was initially believed to be a reboot of sorts, but it’s since been confirmed as a direct sequel to the first film, adopting the standard modern horror trope of ignoring everything that came after the opener.

All of the footage we’ve seen promises an atmospheric chiller that stands every chance of going down as 2021’s most terrifying movie, something the cast and crew have outlined themselves on numerous occasions. And in a new interview, Tony Todd reiterated that it’s not a straightforward reboot of the property, as well as stating his hopes that Candyman will find success at the resurgent box office.

“I think they’re already running trailers in theaters now, so it’s going to get heavier as it gets closer. I can’t wait, it’s going to be great. It’s a continuation of the first film. Nia DaCosta does a wonderful job directing, Jordan Peele wrote it. It’s in good hands. You know, I was really thrilled to see that A Quiet Place opened strongly, $48 million or something. So that’s a good sign for us. If it’s successful, no one knows what’s going to happen. Maybe there will be more, and maybe that’ll be the end. You know, after almost thirty years of carrying that character to conventions and interacting with fans, it’s nice to finally have a new chapter to discuss. And new Funkos! I finally get my own official Funko.”

As the legacy player and horror icon said, A Quiet Place Part II and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It both scored big openings, proving once more that audiences are willing to head back to the theater in huge numbers if the promise to scare them sh*tless is made. Luckily, Candyman looks to deliver on that notion and then some, with DaCosta making the bold proclamation that she helmed the new spin on the mythology with the intention of viscerally disturbing viewers.