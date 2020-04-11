New Study Reveals Top 3 Most Popular Netflix Original Movies Worldwide

There’s never been a more apt time to catch up on all of those movies and TV shows you’ve been telling yourself to watch. After all, the best thing to do during this Coronavirus pandemic is to practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible. Sure, you can catch up on that stack of books in the corner or write that screenplay you’ve been putting off. But let’s be honest, most of us are plopping ourselves on the couch to watch TV.

For many, the first streaming service you’re logging into is Netflix. They have more content than ever and continue to churn out even more at an astronomical pace. So, where do you even begin? Well, you could start with the three most popular Netflix Original movies worldwide.

OLBG have looked at the data and crunched the numbers to find that Bird Box tops the charts as a favorite in 52 countries. The Irishman is next with 33 countries voting it #1 and Roma rounds out the list with 32 countries. Those last two make sense as well simply due to the prestige behind them.

Roma was the first Netflix movie to break the seal on the streaming giant entering awards consideration, as the Alfonso Cuaron pic won three Oscars, including Best Director and Best Foreign Film. The Irishman, meanwhile, was Martin Scorsese’s return to the gangster genre and racked up 10 Oscar nominations. It’s a little surprising to see it ranked so high considering it’s more than three hours long and a bit slow, but it was still widely praised.

Bird Box is the real surprise here, though. The Sandra Bullock thriller from early 2019 was not exactly a critical darling and it’s really kind of A Quiet Place knockoff if we’re being completely honest. But it gained a lot of momentum and could possibly be the first film from the streaming giant to capitalize on meme culture.

It’s always hard to say what’s going to become popular on Netflix. Their new Top 10 list has certainly become an interesting insight into what people are watching, but for every phenomenon like Tiger King, you have random titles like Blood Father, Angel Has Fallen and The Last Airbender creeping onto the list.

