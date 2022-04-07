Will Smith has become a household name in Hollywood. Ever since he started acting in 1985 when he debuted in Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Smith has starred in multiple films such as Disney’s live-action adaptation of Aladdin and Men in Back. The Hollywood actor recently won his first Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard and has resigned from the Academy. And with a reported net worth of $350 million, surely this actor has put his wealth into good use.

Here are the top 5 most expensive things Will Smith has bought.

5. The Philadelphia 76ers

Smith is known to be a huge Sixers fan. So much so that he became part-owner with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith when the celebrity couple bought the sports organization back in 2011 for around $287 million. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, he showed excitement about becoming an owner of his hometown’s basketball team.

4. 1965 Ford Mustang

Smith is also known to like his cars. The Sun reported that his collection of vehicles cost up to $1.4 million in total. But the model that gets mentioned often is his red 1965 Ford Mustang. Smith’s Mustang is a first-generation model which cost $2,368 back in the ’60s.

3. His L.A. Home

Smith’s home via Google Maps

Smith and his wife bought their home in Calabasas, California, for $42 million. This L.A. mansion has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, and despite its size, the goal was to make it intimate and ‘homey’. His home may look more like a resort than a family home if seen from a bird’s eye view.

2. The Fresh Prince Mansion

Smith was able to recreate the mansion featured in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air after he got permission from the previous mansion owners. The mansion features original CDs, collector shoes, and a feature wall with the signatures of the cast from the original show. The Bel Air mansion was listed on Airbnb for $30 a night back in 2020 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Fresh Prince.

1. Overbrook Entertainment

And lastly, who could forget Smith’s production company Overbrook Entertainment. Founded back in February 1998, Overbrook Entertainment has worked on notable films, some of which he or his family starred in such as I, Robot, I am Legend, and The Karate Kid. Overbrook Entertainment was also involved in the popular Netflix series Cobra Kai, a tv series that’s a continuation of the original Karate Kid film trilogy.

Smith has been using his wealth in lavish ways but not to the point where it’s obnoxious. Some of his financial decisions were co-decided with his wife and it’s clear that he wants to give the best to his family. And while it is unsure what will happen to him after the events of the Oscars, his family should still be well off considering that his wife and children are also in the entertainment industry.