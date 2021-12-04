‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director’s new Brad Pitt project sparks massive bidding war

Given that he’s one of the biggest stars in the industry, an accomplished producer that’s backed several major awards season favorites and landed one Academy Award apiece for his efforts on either side of the camera, anything that comes with Brad Pitt’s name attached is guaranteed to be a hot ticket.

We saw it very recently when the mystery crime thriller that has Spider-Man‘s Jon Watts directing Pitt and George Clooney sparked a massive bidding war that was ultimately won by Apple, and now the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is at it again with another pitch that comes laden with major names.

As per Deadline, Top Gun: Maverick and Oblivion‘s Joseph Kosinski is helming an untitled racing film that’s being written by blockbuster veteran Ehren Kruger, with Pitt in the lead role. Not only that, but Jerry Bruckheimer is involved on the producorial side of things, while seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is also part of the package in some capacity.

The report names Paramount, MGM, Sony, Universal, Disney, Netflix, Amazon and Apple as bidders, which is basically all of Hollywood’s premiere outfits. That’s a raft of top talent to gather together for a single movie, so it’s no wonder that everyone in town wants to secure the production and distribution rights as soon as possible.