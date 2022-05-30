‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has fans debating the best legacy sequel ever made

Modern Hollywood has become so consumed by the desire to expand or reinforce its most valuable IP at any cost that we’ve become inundated with various buzzwords used to describe the various offshoots of an established property.

We’ve now got sequels, prequels, reboots, sidequels, preboots, requels, spinoffs, reimaginings, reinventions, and countless other phrases that sound completely made up but have genuinely been used to describe various film and television projects, but is Top Gun: Maverick going to move the straightforward legacy sequel back to the top of the pile?

A 97 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, 99 percent user rating, and a record-breaking Memorial Day opening weekend would surely establish Tom Cruise’s return to the cockpit as the subgenre’s finest example to date, but social media users aren’t quite so sure. As confident as we are that more long-delayed continuations will arrive on Maverick‘s coattails, fans are putting forward their own suggestions for which title really ranks as the cream of the crop.

Always love to see everyone’s take on films whether I agree with it or not. This is easily the best legacy sequel I’ve seen. I felt they treated lightly with nostalgia & the 3rd act is why I go to the theater. It was emotional, suspenseful, action packed, & satisfying. — 🎙Reel Talk: A Movie Podcast 🎬 (@reel_cast) May 30, 2022

Top Gun Maverick is easily the greatest legacy sequel of all time and in the running for best sequel. If you've never seen Top Gun, watch it today and go see Top Gun Maverick tonight. After you watch the 1st and before the 2nd, you'll probably think I'm crazy–but I'm not. Do it. — Mark (@Replica_419) May 30, 2022

Right, like maybe not the best film, but I think a prime example of a legacy sequel is Tron: Legacy. I mean, it's right there in the title. Big time gap, new creative people, new lead, etc. pic.twitter.com/RjjT1HGgrW — Martin Kessler (@MovieKessler) May 30, 2022

lot of "best legacy sequel ever" talks are forgetting about THE WHOLE TEN YARDS — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) May 29, 2022

That said, one of the better sequels.



What do you think the best legacy sequel is? I think I'm gonna have to go with Creed, on my end. — Charlie Stolz (@Charliestolz) May 29, 2022

Everyone talking about Top Gun Maverick being the best legacy sequel (it's a very good one) when they're ignoring the real one that actually came out earlier in the year, Jackass Forever — Ben (@benny_blackout) May 29, 2022

A lot of “Best Legacy Sequel ever” convos are forgetting about TRON: LEGACY. pic.twitter.com/0cafoit74o — Mel Valentin 🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@RealMelValentin) May 29, 2022

it’s a great choice that they brought the best person to make a legacy sequel. Kosinski made Tron 2 and I’m sure Top Gun 2 will be on that calibre when I see it soon. But it’s obvious that they’re not trying to turn Top Gun into a franchise like what Sony did with Ghostbusters. — Adon Lyngskor (@AdonLyngskor) May 29, 2022

From a purely critical standpoint, it’s hard to look beyond Top Gun: Maverick, but the likes of Creed, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and TRON: Legacy all have plenty of supporters. Mel Gibson is gearing up to direct Lethal Weapon 5, too, so Pete Mitchell is going to be far from the last 1980s icon to be dusted off and thrown back onto the big screen after decades in hibernation.

Either way, the era of blockbuster originality ended a long time ago, so we’ll need to get comfortable with a new onslaught of legacy sequels, whether we asked for them or not.