Tom Cruise has always been pretty picky when it comes to doing sequels to his movies, with Jack Reacher: Never Go Back the only follow-up that he’s ever made. Aside from the Mission: Impossible franchise, of course. So, for Cruise to agree to slip back into the role of Pete Mitchell for Top Gun: Maverick, over three decades after the original, no less, we imagine there’s something pretty special about the upcoming follow-up.

It probably helps that Cruise is working once more with his frequent collaborator Christopher McQuarrie as well, with the duo becoming pretty close ever since they first teamed up on Bryan Singer’s Valkyrie. The man responsible for the most recent installments in the Mission: Impossible series is on scripting duties for Maverick, which is directed by Joseph Kosinski, and so far, it’s looking awfully promising.

The last trailer boasted a ton of stunning imagery, with the long-awaited sequel appearing to be one of the most visually-dazzling blockbusters of 2020. And this latest preview, which arrived during the Super Bowl tonight, continues that trend, showing off more impressive visuals, exhilarating action and Cruise looking quite comfortable slipping back into the iconic role.

New Top Gun: Maverick Trailer Blasts Into The Super Bowl 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Yes, make no mistake about it, the Hollywood legend is back as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, and he’s just as you remember him from the original. Only now he’s a flight instructor, barking orders at a slew of new recruits. And though Cruise is probably the biggest draw here, the pic also includes a wildly exciting supporting cast, including Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris of Westworld fame.

Top Gun: Maverick flies into cinemas on June 26th, 2020 – more than three decades after the first movie. Can it possibly live up to the hype, though? We’ll find out later this year.