Total Recall Fans Blast Chance The Rapper For Saying It Would’ve Been Better With Eddie Murphy

Total Recall

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who would disagree with the sentiment that Total Recall is one of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s very best movies, and at the very least it’s in the top five. However, one person that doesn’t share that opinion for whatever reason is Chance the Rapper, with the musician having faced the ire of the internet for offering what turned out to be a controversial hot take.

The Grammy winning artist claimed that Paul Verhoeven’s sci-fi action classic would have been better had Eddie Murphy been cast as Douglas Quaid at Schwarzenegger’s expense. At the time Arnold was awarded the part, Murphy was flying high as one of the fastest-rising stars the business had ever seen after headlining a succession of smash hits including 48 Hrs., Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop and Coming to America.

However, Schwarzenegger was a lot more integral to the success of Total Recall than you might think. As part of his contract, the action icon had veto power over the producers, director, script and cast, seeking out Verhoeven specifically and finally finding the right team to nail a screenplay that had gone through over 40 drafts. You can check out Chance the Rapper’s original post below, as well as some of the reactions to his comment.

Eddie Murphy

Had Eddie Murphy starred in Total Recall, it would have been an entirely different proposition. Schwarzenegger delivers one of his finest performances as a man trying to unravel both his own past and a intergalactic conspiracy at the same time, and Verhoeven designed many of the set pieces around the leading man’s unique brand of physicality and penchant for a one-liner. Perhaps the most incredulous thing is that Chance the Rapper doesn’t even consider it a good film to begin with, which it most certainly is.

