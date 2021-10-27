Toy Story Fans Are Already Calling For a Woody Film After Lightyear

With the debut of the Lightyear trailer, as We Got This Covered reported this morning, Disney Pixar fans are feeling excited and awe-struck in a way that takes us back to our childhood. It’s nostalgia at its finest, and we love every second of it.

You don’t have to be a child to love the magic of animated films. You also don’t have to be a child to love the stories they tell, in ways that almost seem so plain it’s hard to imagine that we need to remember the lessons within them. You just have to have a heart open to nurturing that side of you that welcomes the opposite of the mundane.

That’s the promise of a movie like Lightyear, something wonderfully feel-good and powerful, and the story of one of the most beloved characters in the Toy Story realm.

So, where do Disney and Pixar go from here? Fans are hoping that with a successful Lightyear film next year (and come on, we all know it’ll be a smash), that a Woody film will follow shortly after.

So if we’re getting a space opera with Buzz Lightyear can we get a spaghetti western “Woody’s Round Up” movie too? https://t.co/JNaxOenmJa — Ultima | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) October 27, 2021

Fans are calling for Woody’s Round-Up, next.

I would love Woody to get his own Lightyear-esce film based on Woody's Roundup https://t.co/Z4VcYNM51l — 🌸Wing Wolf🌸 (Commissions Closed) 🏳️‍⚧️ (@GirlyWolfPup) October 27, 2021

This has to be one of the best Tweets we’ve seen all week.

I'm a sucker for a space odyssey movie, and Pixar have the art for design and emotion.



But why is their space movie about the REAL Buzz Lightyear? What's next, a REAL Woody western movie?



Y'know what, fine. https://t.co/dRqLaDZIAs — Silverhand🎃 (@lmpressiveCock) October 27, 2021

What’s next, a Woody movie? You know what, this fan is here for it.

Lightyear looks pretty neat. does this mean we'll get a "Woody's Roundup" movie later too — Nightmarin'🆖 (@dreaminerryday) October 27, 2021

Predicted post-credit scene for #Lightyear: Fades in to show movie theatre where this movie just finished. Camera pans through the audience and stops as a little boy walks by…holding a Woody doll with a familiar name written on the bottom of the boot: ANDY. https://t.co/qgl0931LiL — JP (@jpscyther24) October 27, 2021

This fan is already predicting the post-credit scene for Lightyear.

Clearly the next step after the Buzz Lightyear movie is to do a proper adventure western with Woody. — Elvis Dutan (@the_snickman) October 27, 2021

Fans have spoken, and we have a feeling that they’re not too far off from what Disney and Pixar may already have in the works. In some capacity, a world without Toy Story isn’t one we’re ready to live in — bring us all the solo stories and some with our favorite characters reuniting, too.

Lightyear hits theaters in 2022.