Toy Story Fans Are Already Calling For a Woody Film After Lightyear
With the debut of the Lightyear trailer, as We Got This Covered reported this morning, Disney Pixar fans are feeling excited and awe-struck in a way that takes us back to our childhood. It’s nostalgia at its finest, and we love every second of it.
You don’t have to be a child to love the magic of animated films. You also don’t have to be a child to love the stories they tell, in ways that almost seem so plain it’s hard to imagine that we need to remember the lessons within them. You just have to have a heart open to nurturing that side of you that welcomes the opposite of the mundane.
That’s the promise of a movie like Lightyear, something wonderfully feel-good and powerful, and the story of one of the most beloved characters in the Toy Story realm.
So, where do Disney and Pixar go from here? Fans are hoping that with a successful Lightyear film next year (and come on, we all know it’ll be a smash), that a Woody film will follow shortly after.
Fans are calling for Woody’s Round-Up, next.
This has to be one of the best Tweets we’ve seen all week.
What’s next, a Woody movie? You know what, this fan is here for it.
This fan is already predicting the post-credit scene for Lightyear.
Fans have spoken, and we have a feeling that they’re not too far off from what Disney and Pixar may already have in the works. In some capacity, a world without Toy Story isn’t one we’re ready to live in — bring us all the solo stories and some with our favorite characters reuniting, too.
Lightyear hits theaters in 2022.