The Suicide Squad Trailer Reportedly Coming This Summer

It’s not been the hottest time for new movie trailers in recent months. Yep, it doesn’t take much to figure out why that might be the case (I’m told it’s something to do with a pandemic). But we’ve got a little scoop regarding one that could be on the way soon. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Green Lantern and Justice League Dark show were coming to HBO Max – a trailer for upcoming superhero sequel The Suicide Squad is to premiere this summer at the DC FanDome event in August.

You wouldn’t necessarily expect any new blockbuster trailers in the current climate, but The Suicide Squad looks to have avoided the brunt of the pandemic’s disruption. That’s because filming wrapped on February 28th, just weeks before any further primary production work would’ve been unfeasible. Post-production, on the other hand, has continued to be carried out remotely.

New Official Logo Revealed For The Suicide Squad 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The upcoming sequel will see some familiar faces from the first Suicide Squad return, but also some big omissions. Director David Ayer has been replaced by Guardians of the Galaxy’s own James Gunn, while the biggest name in front of the camera, Will Smith, has also decided to sit this one out. The latter’s absence won’t make much of a difference (sorry, Will), and it’s the change in director that most onlookers will be interested in.

Personally, I wasn’t overly enthused by Guardians, relying more on American goofballery for its laughs than genuine wit. But though its comedy didn’t connect with me, comedy is a medium that Gunn clearly has a handle on. So, the most likely outcome for The Suicide Squad is a Guardians-ish DC movie. That still stands it in far better stead than the drab Snyder-ish tone of the first one, though.