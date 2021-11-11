Transformers Fans Devastated After Rise Of The Beasts Gets Delayed By A Year

It was over three weeks ago that director Steven Caple Jr. shared a celebratory image on social media, confirming to the world that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts had wrapped principal photography.

With shooting in the can by mid-October and the movie not scheduled to arrive until June 2022, you’d have thought the filmmaker and his team had plenty of time to hammer the seventh overall installment in the franchise into shape. Maybe they did, but that hasn’t stopped Paramount kicking the return of the Autobots and Decepticons back by an entire year.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has been moved to June 9, 2023, and as you can see from some of the reactions below, fans are voicing a combination of exasperation and fury at having to wait twelve months longer than anticipated for the 1990s-set prequel.

Oh boy, the Transformers hyperfixation is back



Too bad about that Rise of the Beasts delay, huh. But hey, maybe it'll mean good things. — Stuart Wilke (@StuartMWilke) November 11, 2021

The delay of Rise of the Beasts does suck but the good thing is that it should give the crew more time to perfect what could be a cinematic masterpiece. — KingGoji of Iacon (@minimumaureole) November 10, 2021

Star Trek is not unexpected but I wonder what the delay is with Transformers? I thought it was almost ready to go? https://t.co/QnShkuE4JX — Kirby's Last Snack (@KirbysLastSnack) November 11, 2021

Is this still going on that Bay universe? If it is, they could delay it forever. Bring that director who made Bumblebee and start a new Transformers saga. Or just leave it be. — 毒蛇弟子 #EDGWIN 🇨🇳 (@_sassyasf) November 11, 2021

Wtf! They finished filming the new Transformers though. Why delay it? — Seth Kane (@GrooCheeseDip) November 11, 2021

Dang! Transformers : Rise Of The Beasts Just Got Hit With A Big Delay 😢 robots in disguise won’t happen until June 9, 2023. — Kenny J  (@iKenny_J) November 10, 2021

Perhaps Paramount simply don’t want to take any chances with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which could be the most pivotal entry in the series yet. Bumblebee was the best-reviewed but lowest-grossing film in the saga, so if the critical consensus or box office numbers aren’t up to scratch in the summer of 2023, it could be back to the drawing board for both the studio and the robots in disguise.