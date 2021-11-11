Transformers Fans Devastated After Rise Of The Beasts Gets Delayed By A Year
It was over three weeks ago that director Steven Caple Jr. shared a celebratory image on social media, confirming to the world that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts had wrapped principal photography.
With shooting in the can by mid-October and the movie not scheduled to arrive until June 2022, you’d have thought the filmmaker and his team had plenty of time to hammer the seventh overall installment in the franchise into shape. Maybe they did, but that hasn’t stopped Paramount kicking the return of the Autobots and Decepticons back by an entire year.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has been moved to June 9, 2023, and as you can see from some of the reactions below, fans are voicing a combination of exasperation and fury at having to wait twelve months longer than anticipated for the 1990s-set prequel.
Perhaps Paramount simply don’t want to take any chances with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which could be the most pivotal entry in the series yet. Bumblebee was the best-reviewed but lowest-grossing film in the saga, so if the critical consensus or box office numbers aren’t up to scratch in the summer of 2023, it could be back to the drawing board for both the studio and the robots in disguise.