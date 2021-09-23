Exactly nine months from tomorrow, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hit theaters. Creed II director Steven Caple Jr. is currently hard at work on the project backed by a talented cast and crew, but there’s no way of avoiding the expectation that the seventh installment in the franchise could turn out to be a defining moment for the long term viability of the property.

Having recently gone zero-for-three on G.I. Joe after Snake Eyes bombed hard, Paramount really needs its other Hasbro brand to hit big. Bumblebee may have scored the best reviews the Autobots and Decepticons had ever seen by a huge distance, but it also made a lot less money than any of the Michael Bay movies, which itself saw takings drop by over half a billion dollars between Age of Extinction and The Last Knight.

Throwing the Maximals and Predacons into the mix in an adaptation of the Beast Wars mythology is one way to get the fans back on board, but question marks remain over how interested casual audiences are about seeing more Transformers. Getting the buzz started early, Caple Jr. revealed the official logo and first teaser image on his Instagram Stories, which you can check out below.

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Reveals Official Logo And Teaser Image 1 of 3

As far as logos go, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hardly boasts an earth-shattering insignia, following the template set by the previous six entries. The Autobot/Maximal mashup is a lot more interesting, though, and should be enough to pique the interest of both the curious and skeptical.