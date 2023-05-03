‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ stars explain why a shaman stopped by and blessed the set

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is gracing the big screen soon, leading millions of fans to wonder how the saga’s seventh installment featuring a new version of Autobots vs Decepticons will fare against its predecessors.

Of course, we will see the return of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee as well as a few other new entries into the world of Autobots like Optimus Primal and a group of others under his supervision such as Cheetor and Arcee, to name a few.

Once again, the Decepticons will be led by a new villain, Scourge. Viewers are curious to know what the movie has in store for them in terms of storyline and deliverance of performances, and it turns out the studio executives are employing every necessary measure in their power to turn this upcoming entry into an upgrade o the legacy left behind by Michael Bay.

Recently, stars Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos revealed an intriguing piece of information to Entertainment Weekly where they said that prior to the filming at the Peruvian capital, Machu Pichu, the cast and crew had to follow certain strict rules as a way of respecting the area’s sanctity.

One of them being a shaman’s blessing, which was apparently a major requirement before the filming started in accordance with the regions’ customs and traditions. As a rule, none of the actors or crew members were allowed to either eat or drink on the site or step on any stone, as Fishback confirmed.

“We had a shaman come in and bless the film. The shaman came — and butterflies remind me of my grandmother, and [afterwards] a butterfly stayed in the middle of set for 15 minutes. And then I got the butterfly to walk on my finger. We have videos.”

With the preparations going on in full swing, we can’t wait to check out the newest entry of the franchise. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will arrive in theaters on June 9, 2023.