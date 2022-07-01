Trash and treasure get confused as fans name their guilty pleasure favorites

There’s nothing wrong with liking movies that everybody else seems to hate. In fact, it’s a staple part of the cinematic experience, and has been ever since the advent of the moving image. However, there’s a huge difference between something being so bad that it’s actually kinda good, and a guilty pleasure that leaves your friends, family, and colleagues genuinely worried for your taste.

Not to dip into the big book of cliches yet again, but it’s become more apparent than ever on Reddit that one person’s trash is most definitely another person’s treasure, with film fans throwing out the flicks they know full well aren’t going to win any Academy Awards, or even turn a profit at the box office, but still hold a special place in their hearts.

via Warner Bros.

Kicking off the debate with Blade: Trinity and Joel Schumacher’s two stabs at Batman is nothing if not a bold way to get the conversation started when they rank as three of the most widely-derided comic book adaptations ever made, but things only serve to get stranger from there in the comments.

Believe it or not, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen fandom has emerged in full force to defend the blockbuster that effectively ended the careers of both director Stephen Norrington and star Sean Connery, while Roland Emmerich’s 1998 version of Godzilla (which even the director himself has blasted repeatedly over the years) has been gathering support.

The definition of the guilty pleasure movie varies from person to person, but suffice to say, some unexpected and very arguable points are being made.