Tremors 7 Cast Share New Behind The Scenes Video

Is everyone excited about Tremors 7? The fact that the studio is still making sequels three decades after the original came out is a testament to its cult-like status. Furthermore, the fact that original cast member Michael Gross (Burt Gummer) – who recently blew our minds with his new look – is still on board also shows just how beloved Tremors is as a series.

And loved it is, not just by fans but by the cast themselves. Recently, the official Tremors Instagram page posted a behind-the-scenes video featuring Gross and co-stars Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) and Jackie Cruz (Orange Is The New Black).

In the video, Gross introduces his colleagues after telling us he’s been doing the films for thirty years. We knew that already, but it’s still staggering to hear it. They then give some information about where to find out more about the sequel via social media as Gross yells out various hashtags to follow.

The last entry in the series was Tremors: A Cold Day In Hell, which came out in 2018, so barely a year later and we’re already getting behind-the-scenes footage from the set of the new one. Not bad, right? And while they might be considered cheesefests, it can’t be argued that each new outing is a ton of fun.

Michael Gross Shares His Wild New Look For Tremors 7 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Tremors 7 is reportedly titled Tremors: Island Fury and will take place on – you guessed it – an island infested with Gummer’s arch nemesis: the subterranean Graboids. We don’t yet have any word on when it’ll be released, but with A Cold Day In Hell coming out only a year ago, we may have to be patient.

As always, we’ll be sure to keep you posted, but in the meantime, let us know what you’re hoping to see from the pic by commenting down below.