New Tremors Documentary On The Way To Celebrate 30 Year Anniversary

Did you know that the Tremors films have been going for almost thirty years now? It’s hard to imagine the franchise which pretty much launched Kevin Bacon’s career back in 1990 would still be entertaining moviegoers around the world. But it is, and we’re now getting word that to celebrate its third decade as a beloved cult monster series, actor Robert Jayne (Tremors 3 and Pearl Harbor) is working on an upcoming anniversary documentary. We’re not too sure what the doc will contain, but we’re pretty certain that fans will be excited to see it regardless.

“Working with NBC Universal on the “TREMORS” Film franchise anniversary documentary, so amazing how something can sustain through time,” said Jayne.

New Tremors 7 Set Photos Reveal First Look At 3 From Hell Star Richard Brake 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

On top of the documentary, Jayne (who plays Melvin Plug in the series) has revealed that a big event’s being planned for January 2020 in which he says he’s looking forward to meeting up with his old Tremors pals. He wouldn’t spill much more than that, but here’s his tease:

BIG event planned for January to celebrate the original film, looking forward to seeing some old friends again.

Though details are still scarce, this documentary certainly has the potential to stack up alongside some other fan favorites, such as the Freddy Krueger one, Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy or the impressively long Crystal Lake Memories: The Complete History of Friday the 13th, which goes on for six hours. Yes, really.

With the doc now in production, we imagine we’ll hear more about it soon but in the meantime, we can look forward to the next installment in the mainline series: Tremors: Island Fury. It’s currently shooting and if you haven’t done so already, be sure to check out Michael Gross’ new look for the upcoming sequel. It’s really quite something.