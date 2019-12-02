It’s been six years since Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker lost his life in a tragic accident and it feels like the world is still reeling. Fans and stars were left shocked and to this day, people are still remembering him. With the anniversary of his passing occurring last week, many tributes flooded the web and among them was Fast & Furious 9‘s own Tyrese Gibson, who posted a touching message on his Instagram.

Gibson (who plays Roman Pearce in the series) recalls the horrifying moment all those years ago when he received the call, but longs to honor his old friend by choosing to remember all the positive memories they shared, ending his post with the words: “Thank you for coming to our planet and creating the shift.”

You can read his touching message below:

Paul was killed in a car accident along with his friend as they were on their way to a charity event. He was only 40 years old at the time. In response to his death, Walker’s brothers Caleb and Cody stepped in to help the studio finish production on Furious 7, both posing as body doubles with CGI added to complete the effect.

Fans may not have seen the last of Paul Walker, though. In a recent interview, Caleb expressed a desire to bring his brother back to the big screen, saying:

I just hope we get to — I don’t know — have a little cameo and bring Paul back to save the day and I get to help create that again. That’s my dream and I hope we get to do that in one of the future movies.

Cody added:

I think there could potentially be a way to do it. But it would take a lot of thought and it’d have to be tasteful. It would have to be tasteful. He was the real deal, the real car guy. And in his absence, I — you know — I think it’s lost its way in a big way.

Of course, rumors have been swirling that Paul will indeed return for Fast & Furious 9, but with the studio refusing to comment on the situation, we can only speculate as to what they may have planned for the beloved actor.