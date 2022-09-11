Trolls sharpen their knives as Brie Larson asks if anyone even wants to see her return as Captain Marvel

One of the great mysteries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been the intense dislike and disdain many subsets hold for both star Brie Larson and her solo debut Captain Marvel.

Despite earning over a billion dollars at the box office to rank as one of the franchise’s highest-grossing origin stories, YouTube was forced to alter its algorithm to combat trolling campaigns in the buildup to the film’s release. Not only that, but review-bombers made a concerted effort to see Carol Danvers’ first adventure downvoted on Rotten Tomatoes, leading to a user rating on the aggregation site of just 45 percent, putting it third-from-bottom ahead of only Inhumans and She-Hulk.

Larson took the stage alongside co-stars Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, as well as director Nia DaCosta, at yesterday’s D23 Expo to unveil new plot details and footage from next year’s The Marvels. While the sizzle reel went down a storm with those in attendance, the Academy Award winner’s response to Variety when asked how long she’d be sticking around as Captain Marvel led to some unsurprisingly unsavory reactions online after she said; “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again? I really don’t know. I don’t know the answer to that.”

It's been three years and they're still pissy over Brie Larson pic.twitter.com/0ofn1QLEte — ☕LoZza☕ (@CocoaFox023) September 11, 2022

She's literally having a movie come out in a few months dude. I know you felt personally attacked when Brie Larson says she doesnt care what people like you think of her but its been well over 5 years, its time to move on #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/EzMdB6vd1G — Fandom Menace Posting Their Ls Online (@FandomMenaceLs) September 11, 2022

at this point brie larson cannot even breathe in peace because mysoginists will jump on her for no reason https://t.co/JSlLZWHfwe — robin 🧸 (@wandascazo) September 11, 2022

incels asking why she answered like that while they watch every brie larson hate video on youtube. https://t.co/K45igKD1tA — kimberly. (@problemsthots) September 11, 2022

I know it was probably more of a joke. But I wouldn’t blame Brie Larson if she decides to not play Captain Marvel anymore.



I mean ever since she made the comment for simply wanting more diversity with critics she has been harassed nonstop. https://t.co/kzyaLCXgKs — Jerome! (@JeromeM94Movies) September 11, 2022

leave the brie Larson captain marvel hate train in 2019 like it’s honestly overdone and is stupid and baseless to begin with like, at this point, you have to understand you have no life if you’re still popping veins trying to micro-analyze her body language and every word. — wendy (@photonverse) September 11, 2022

The Brie Larson hate is the most forced and biggest pile-on hatred I’ve seen for an actor/actress in recent history.



The excessive amount of incel hate was SO thick that it tricked even general audiences into believing a bunch of fake shit about her. https://t.co/PwPrlNGALq — 🙂 (@itsDavan) September 11, 2022

i think its fucked that all the hate lands on brie larson even though it should fall on the writers making her character the most insufferable bitch like this shit isn't her fault at all https://t.co/aEtFmxKGgU — dante🇵🇷🧯 (@dante_wooo) September 11, 2022

Captain Marvel is nowhere near being a top-tier MCU blockbuster, but it’s hardly the cinematic abomination certain sections of the social media and online discourse pretend it to be, either. Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Vellani’s Kamala Khan have been stellar and well-received additions to the MCU, so combining the three should hopefully (and fittingly) see The Marvels fly higher, further, and faster than its predecessor.