Trolls sharpen their knives as Brie Larson asks if anyone even wants to see her return as Captain Marvel
One of the great mysteries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been the intense dislike and disdain many subsets hold for both star Brie Larson and her solo debut Captain Marvel.
Despite earning over a billion dollars at the box office to rank as one of the franchise’s highest-grossing origin stories, YouTube was forced to alter its algorithm to combat trolling campaigns in the buildup to the film’s release. Not only that, but review-bombers made a concerted effort to see Carol Danvers’ first adventure downvoted on Rotten Tomatoes, leading to a user rating on the aggregation site of just 45 percent, putting it third-from-bottom ahead of only Inhumans and She-Hulk.
Larson took the stage alongside co-stars Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, as well as director Nia DaCosta, at yesterday’s D23 Expo to unveil new plot details and footage from next year’s The Marvels. While the sizzle reel went down a storm with those in attendance, the Academy Award winner’s response to Variety when asked how long she’d be sticking around as Captain Marvel led to some unsurprisingly unsavory reactions online after she said; “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again? I really don’t know. I don’t know the answer to that.”
Captain Marvel is nowhere near being a top-tier MCU blockbuster, but it’s hardly the cinematic abomination certain sections of the social media and online discourse pretend it to be, either. Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Vellani’s Kamala Khan have been stellar and well-received additions to the MCU, so combining the three should hopefully (and fittingly) see The Marvels fly higher, further, and faster than its predecessor.