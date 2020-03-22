True Blood Star Reportedly Eyed To Play Joker In Live-Action Batman Beyond Movie

It’s no secret that everyone wants to see a Batman Beyond live-action movie. After all, you can’t really go wrong with a story that features the Caped Crusader, mixes in some elements of Spider-Man and takes place in a futuristic version of Gotham City. And though no such project has yet materialized, there’s been an awful lot of chatter lately that it’s going to happen soon.

In fact, sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us National Treasure 3 is moving forward and that Ahsoka Tano will cameo in The Mandalorian season 2, both of which are now confirmed – say the studio is indeed working on putting together a live-action Batman Beyond movie. And not only do they want Michael Keaton to play Bats, but the plan is apparently to adapt Return of the Joker.

For those unfamiliar with it, this was an animated movie from the year 2000 and, quite frankly, is probably the single best Batman Beyond story ever. It’s also a pretty awesome film overall and well worth checking out if you somehow haven’t seen it. But with Return of the Joker set to form the backbone of this new project, who could play Mr. J?

Well, no one’s been settled on just yet, of course, as it’s still very, very early days for this live-action take on Batman Beyond, but one name we’re hearing that the studio is interested in is True Blood star Alexander Skarsgård. At least, that’s according to our sources – the same ones who also told us a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max and Diana will get her Golden Eagle armor in Wonder Woman 1984.

Presumably, Skarsgård is just one possible candidate for the role and again, with the development process still in such an early stage, Warner Bros. can always decide to go in a different direction. But frankly, The Legend of Tarzan star would be an interesting pick and could definitely deliver a chilling portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime, don’t you think?