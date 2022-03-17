‘Turning Red’ scores biggest Disney Plus movie premiere ever
Disney and Pixar’s newest animated sensation, Turning Red, isn’t just the polarizing talk of the social media realm — it’s also the movie that’s breaking records and wowing audiences around the globe.
Disney and Pixar announced today that the film is now the number one Disney Plus movie premiere globally. Turning Red wasn’t the first Disney Plus premiere, but it was undoubtedly the most talked about and now, the most viewed within the first three days of it being available on the streaming platform.
The news is no surprise to fans who have watched the film and fallen in love with the storyline and the characters.
The target audience for Turning Red may be people of a prepubescent age — but it doesn’t mean that’s where the enjoyment ends. Yes, puberty, changes, hormones, and all of that are on full display, but loads of other viewers are enjoying it too. The brothers and dads need to join the conversation as well, and this movie is a perfect way to help it happen.
The synopsis for Turning Red, if you’ve not yet heard of the excellent film, is as follows:
“Mei Lee is a 13-year-old girl who is torn between being her mother’s obedient daughter and the chaos of her youth. As if that were not enough, when she gets too excited, she turns into a big red panda.”
Fans aren’t just in love with Turning Red either; many are calling for a sequel or a series based upon what happens next for Mei and her friends.
You can stream Turning Red on Disney Plus now, and it’s a can’t miss.