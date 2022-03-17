‘Turning Red’ scores biggest Disney Plus movie premiere ever

Disney and Pixar’s newest animated sensation, Turning Red, isn’t just the polarizing talk of the social media realm — it’s also the movie that’s breaking records and wowing audiences around the globe.

Disney and Pixar announced today that the film is now the number one Disney Plus movie premiere globally. Turning Red wasn’t the first Disney Plus premiere, but it was undoubtedly the most talked about and now, the most viewed within the first three days of it being available on the streaming platform.

Thank you to all of the fans around the world who embraced their panda and made Disney and Pixar's #TurningRed the #1 film premiere on Disney+ around the world! pic.twitter.com/AUNsRVmD37 — Disney and Pixar's Turning Red (@PixarTurningRed) March 16, 2022

The news is no surprise to fans who have watched the film and fallen in love with the storyline and the characters.

The target audience for Turning Red may be people of a prepubescent age — but it doesn’t mean that’s where the enjoyment ends. Yes, puberty, changes, hormones, and all of that are on full display, but loads of other viewers are enjoying it too. The brothers and dads need to join the conversation as well, and this movie is a perfect way to help it happen.

The synopsis for Turning Red, if you’ve not yet heard of the excellent film, is as follows:

“Mei Lee is a 13-year-old girl who is torn between being her mother’s obedient daughter and the chaos of her youth. As if that were not enough, when she gets too excited, she turns into a big red panda.”

Fans aren’t just in love with Turning Red either; many are calling for a sequel or a series based upon what happens next for Mei and her friends.

Listen I am a grown man……. And I fell in n love with this movie and now I want a series and must be at least 6 seasons long of solving problems with a fluffy red panda and I need it yesterday — Slimy (@TheSlimy6) March 16, 2022

In a #TurningRed sequel, I want to see Mei face the consequences of keeping the panda. I want to see her deal with the darkness that her family warned her about. I think that the darkness that her mom Ming could never overcome in her panda form. pic.twitter.com/58BOfvwFSg — Sign the petition (@SaveGigantic) March 15, 2022

-"You want, I want, you want, I want… A SEQUEL"!-. — Raúl (@somon_2) March 17, 2022

You can stream Turning Red on Disney Plus now, and it’s a can’t miss.