Twilight Author Stephenie Meyer Threatening To Write 2 More Books

A decade ago, Twilight mania had gripped the world, with screaming teenagers and overzealous cougars alike descending into hysteria as the battle lines were drawn between Team Edward and Team Jacob. Very few franchises in history have sparked the sort of delirium in a fanbase that the big screen adaptations of Stephenie Meyer’s novels did, which gained a rabid following that a lot of people just couldn’t wrap their heads around since none of the movies are particularly good.

The first and last installments currently hold the highest Rotten Tomatoes scores out of the entire series with a middling 49%, but box office takings were through the roof. The Twilight Saga raked in over $3.3 billion globally and sold in excess of 50 million copies on home video in the United States alone, but in recent times, the sparkly vampires have become more likely to be the butt of a joke after infiltrating popular culture.

Twelve years after final book Breaking Dawn was published, Meyer unveiled Midnight Sun this past summer, which through a combination of longstanding loyalty and nostalgia managed to sell over a million copies in a week. Fans have been crossing their fingers that the latest entry could bring Twilight back to the big screen, and while it remains to be seen if that’ll happen, the author has now revealed in a recent interview that she’s already outlined two more stories.

“There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write. I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it’s there. I am not ready to do that right now, I want to do something brand new. For me, a lot of the joy of writing comes from creating and I really want to do a new world and new rules and new mythology. Mythology is kind of my thing.”

When Midnight Sun was first announced, you can guarantee that Robert Pattinson would have buried his head in the sand. However, the studio’s ears likely pricked right up at even the merest hint that there was the opportunity to continue a multi-billion dollar series that boasts a massive built-in fanbase who would be desperate to see further outings in The Twilight Saga unfold in live-action.