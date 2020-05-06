Robert Pattinson Fans Feeling Sorry For Him After Twilight Sequel Announcement

The Twilight Saga fans may have rejoiced at the announcement that Stephenie Meyer is working on a sequel, to be released later this year, but fans of Robert Pattinson don’t think that this will bode well for the actor.

While the Twilight franchise did well both in book sales and box office numbers, it’s no secret that the story tends to invoke a certain amount of rage from people who don’t accept it as literature, or good fiction. And as you’d imagine, whenever a series as popular as this one becomes divisive, some ingeniously decide to take it out on the actors who portrayed the characters found therein. Suffice it to say, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart weren’t exactly overcome with thrill and excitement for their time as the main characters in the story of Twilight, with the former famously voicing his irritation with the series in several interviews.

Of course, the pair have managed to do better for themselves in Hollywood lately and even land critically acclaimed roles. Stewart went on to star in a number of indie films and show that she’s capable of portraying a much richer spectrum of emotions than her portrayal of Bella Swan would allow. Pattinson, on the other hand, is the next Caped Crusader of the DC Universe, with the actor set to play the World’s Greatest Detective in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Now, since the new book, titled Midnight Sun, focuses on Edward Cullen, fans of Robert Pattinson can’t help but feel sorry for the actor, especially if they ask him to come back for the novel’s promotion. Or better yet, another film adaptation.

someone check on robert pattinson pic.twitter.com/IQSwGHV1cM — . (@evshugo) May 4, 2020

robert pattinson when he has to star in another twilight movie #midnightsun pic.twitter.com/6kfHsNlP6Q — sana (@darcyslizzy) May 4, 2020

robert pattinson is having a breakdown somewhere rn https://t.co/IbYXWn3wSH — ً (@filmcal) May 4, 2020

robert pattinson being asked to play edward culllen again #midnightsun pic.twitter.com/ZjmlUNrRSp — . (@thomascreswelI) May 4, 2020

Robert Pattinson just threw his phone into the fucking ocean — Lex Croucher (@lexcanroar) May 4, 2020

Robert Pattinson when he realizes his next press tour is gonna involve so many Twilight questions because Stephenie Meyer is releasing a new book pic.twitter.com/gvjLjlkRBc — Ray Lewis (@RayLewis1997) May 4, 2020

You’d think that after playing roles in movies like The Lighthouse and Good Time, Edward Cullen would pass into memory, but so long as Meyer has more to say in the world of The Twilight Saga, Pattinson’s involvement with the series will serve as a subconscious image for fans.

Tell us, though, are you excited about Midnight Sun? Sound off in the comments section below.