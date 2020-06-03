Twilight Star Gregory Tyree Boyce’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

Twilight fans were shocked and saddened last month to learn of the death of actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, who played Tyler Crowley in the first movie. Boyce was found dead at the age of 30 in his Las Vegas condominium alongside his girlfriend, 27-year-old Natalie Adepoju. Initial reports said a “white powder” had been discovered on the premises by LVPD officers, leading many to assume that this was a drug-related death.

That’s now been confirmed, with Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg concluding that the pair died from the effects of combining cocaine and fentanyl. They’ve ruled the deaths as accidental, saying there were no signs of foul play. Police also revealed that the pair had been “deceased for some time” and that they were both obviously “beyond help.”

Boyce had mentioned his drug use in the past, and in December made an Instagram post saying that he was happy to have reached his 30th birthday.

“At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let’s make the rest of these years your best!”

Meanwhile, one of his friends recently reflected on his untimely death, describing him as:

“Greg was definitely a person who loved life and [was] super positive… super animated, really witty, he was the life of the party. I will definitely miss him. He was one of my funniest friends in LA and made my experience there really memorable.”

Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter Alaya and if this death is going to have any use, it should remind people to stay away from fentanyl. The line between life and death is thin when that stuff’s at the party.