Twilight Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Found Dead At Age 30

Gregory Tyree Boyce, perhaps best known for his role as Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight movie back in 2008, died on May 13th at the age of 30, reports Variety. He was found dead along with his girlfriend, 27-year-old Natalie Adepoju, in his Las Vegas condo and as of yet, the cause of death hasn’t been revealed for either of them.

Those familiar with the Twilight franchise will likely remember Boyce’s Crowley as a student at Forks High School, notable for almost hitting Bella (Kristen Stewart) with his car. Of course, she’s saved by Robert Pattinson’s Edward and due to this, quickly finds out about his vampiric nature. If you can’t remember the scene in question, you can give it a watch here to jog your memory.

Boyce also starred in a video short titled Apocalypse not too long ago, but in recent years, he apparently moved away from acting to try his hand at starting a restaurant. According to his mother, Lisa Wayne, he wanted to get into the wing business, as she explained the following on social media:

“He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc,” Wayne wrote. “He had flavors like, Tequila Lime Agave…those were my favorite. A Hennessy Maple flavor, oh man, just so damn good. I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion.”

At the moment, no further details have been released in regards to Boyce’s death or what might’ve happened to him and his girlfriend, but this is certainly tragic to hear of and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

Gregory Tyree Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, while Natalie Adepoju is survived by her baby son, Egypt. As soon as further details emerge on the cause of death for both of them, we’ll be sure to let you know, so watch this space for more.