The Internet’s Demanding Justice For Johnny Depp After He Loses Legal Battle

Earlier today, the verdict was determined in Johnny Depp‘s much publicized libel case against UK tabloid newspaper The Sun, which described the actor as “a wife beater” in an article reporting on ex-wife Amber Heard’s claims that he domestically abused her. Through the case, Depp’s representatives have shared much evidence indicating that Heard physically and emotionally abused him as well, which has helped rescue the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s reputation somewhat, but nonetheless the case did not turn out in his favor.

Judge Mr. Justice Nicol declared that The Sun had successfully proven that what was written in its article was “substantially true,” while decreeing that Depp was guilty of 12 out of 14 of the alleged incidents of domestic abuse. Amber Heard’s representatives responded to the verdict, saying that she was “relieved” and “not surprised” that the judge had ruled in The Sun’s favor.

Meanwhile, Depp’s lawyers have called the ruling “as perverse as it is bewildering” and have confirmed that they’ll try to appeal the case. His team’s statement continued:

“Most troubling is the Judge’s reliance on the testimony of Amber Heard, and corresponding disregard of the mountain of counter-evidence from police officers, medical practitioners, her own former assistant, other unchallenged witnesses and an array of documentary evidence which completely undermined the allegations, point by point. All of this was overlooked.”

Many of the loudest voices on Twitter today following the news are on Depp's side, with #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trending on social media, first in the UK and then worldwide.

Depp is also suing Heard in a separate case in the US based on an article she wrote in The Washington Post claiming he was violent towards her. This ruling in the UK doesn’t bode well for his chances in this other legal matter, however, and this is clearly an extremely thorny issue, with both sides flinging serious accusations at each other. At present, the debacle hasn’t affected Johnny Depp‘s career too much – he’s still Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts movies – but that could change if his second court case is dismissed as well.