Twitter is still squabbling over whether ‘Eternals’ is a good MCU movie

It came out last November, but Twitter is still squabbling over whether Eternals can be considered a good MCU movie or not. More so than any other entry in the Marvel Studios franchise, which generally receives warm reviews every time, Eternals caused a huge division among fans as some loved director Chloe Zhao’s epic superhero ensemble film while others blasted it as overlong and uninvolving.

And people feel strongly on both sides of the argument, as made clear by the latest example of the eternal Eternals debate flaring up on Twitter. User @Da44zzn kicked the hornet’s nest again by claiming that Keoghan’s cameo in The Batman meant he “went from being in one of the worst superhero movie’s [sic] of all time to one of the best.” Keoghan, of course, played Druig in the Marvel flick.

This man went from being in one of the worst Superhero movie's of all time to one of the best



I respect that pic.twitter.com/IXVIXfKQaw — D4z4n (@Da44zzn) March 24, 2022

While the OP’s tweet received thousands of likes, proving that a lot of folks agreed with them, thousands more replied to and quote-tweeted the controversial statement by jumping to Eternals’ defense.

you have very bad taste in movies if you didn't liked eternals. im gonna defend this movie till end of my life. https://t.co/OWpvFqaV7I — Kanishq Solanki (@kanishqsolanki_) March 25, 2022

The way twitter will try so hard to convince you eternals is a bad movie — Zaid (@zaidkola1) March 24, 2022

what did eternals even do to y'all😭 https://t.co/vFdw68LiQH — larayb (@mccnkniqht) March 25, 2022

To some people, Eternals was the best MCU movie of 2021 (apart from Spider-Man: No Way Home, obviously).

Eternals is better than Shang Chi and Black Widow change my mind — Eclipse (@zEclipseGD) March 24, 2022

Others turned the discussion into an ad for the film. Hey, all publicity’s good publicity.

Anyways, stream Chloe Zhao's ambitious century-spanning masterpiece and love letter to humanity, Eternals, on Disney+! https://t.co/agbhWXIuFj pic.twitter.com/FHugoYiuqE — Obbster • Everything Everywhere All At Once (@TheObbster) March 25, 2022

Shots have been fired.

people who don't like eternals are boring and ugly https://t.co/jS5olUUjEh — em!ly (@eetoolz) March 25, 2022

On the other hand, some continued the roasting of Eternals by blasting it as the most boring film ever made.

Eternals is the first time I’ve ever been so bored by a movie I couldn’t get over half way through it — Daniel 🃏 (@wiggymaximoff) March 24, 2022

And yet different folks thought The Batman was the much more tedious experience.

The way I enjoyed eternals 10x more than the Batman https://t.co/abMRDGrUKM — rodo (@carinouwu) March 25, 2022

Whatever side of the divide you’re on, though, everyone can agree that Keoghan was one of the best things about Eternals.

My guy was one of the best things about Eternals https://t.co/15zsXBAbZs — T🦇🇵🇸 (@tJ__t1) March 25, 2022

It looks like the internet is never going to reach an agreed consensus on Eternals, then, much like other divisive blockbusters of recent years. e.g. The Last Jedi. But, whether you prefer Eternals or The Batman, by appearing in two of the biggest movies of the past 12 months, the real winner here is clearly Barry Keoghan.