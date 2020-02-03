Twitter Is Loving The New Black Widow Trailer From The Super Bowl

The Super Bowl has come and gone, leaving behind a slurry of specially produced film trailers for audiences to get their teeth into. One of the most hyped (I’m told) was the 30-second TV spot for Black Widow. And as is customary in these moments, I’ve been wheeled out to present to you a selection of the Marvel Twitteratti’s most excited reactions to said trailer.

How are we coping after that #BlackWidow spot? Also it’s that time again! The emoji’s are back. #NatashaRomanoff #YelenaBelova pic.twitter.com/K8PEOkMGGU — Nat ✨ Birds of Prey (@brie_sparkles) February 3, 2020

@goshromanoff, meanwhile, wanted to share their unqualified love for Natasha Romanoff/Scarlett Johansson, and they did just that:

“you don’t know everything about me.” natasha romanoff is a legend. i adore her. #blackwidow pic.twitter.com/ZEB78Nk2PO — romanoff (@goshromanoff) February 3, 2020

Here’s some praise for a specific segment of the trailer from @scarlettsgreys:

On the lighter side – and I always like to finish on that side – here’s some straight-up all-caps excito-babble from @brielarzon (no relation) to see out the day’s frivolity:

I have literally no idea what they’re saying. None. If anyone suitably versed in Twitter linguistics can help decipher this impenetrable code, I would very much appreciate that. Sounds like another of my rejected National Treasure 3 plots. Someone, somewhere will action one of them someday. People don’t want more superhero fodder like Black Widow, they want Nicolas Cage trying to understand social media for 130 minutes. It’s no less barmy than thinking Terminator: Dark Fate wasn’t going to flop, right?

In any case, here are a few more Twitter reactions for good measure:

black widow, wandavision , loki and the falcon and the winter soldier stans after the spot of marvel in the super bowl pic.twitter.com/QOagY0fhGT — maeve (@moonypugh) February 3, 2020

Not gonna lie, when the Marvel commercials aired last night, I was on the edge of my seat. I cannot wait for the next phase of Marvel content to arrive! –@RealSlickJay#SuperBowl #MARVEL #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #BlackWidow #WandaVision #Loki pic.twitter.com/SzZhsmIQKB — NextCallPodcast (@NextCallPodcast) February 3, 2020

me when the black widow trailer came on during the super bowl

pic.twitter.com/DhaCf71EZ6 — ♡ 𝙡𝙚𝙚 ♡ (@eddiespahetti) February 3, 2020

they are the best sisters ever,,#BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/lBAfufVGd3 — you know who i am ‎✵ (@raincouldtalk) February 3, 2020

Black Widow shoots its way into theaters on May 1st. Don’t miss it.