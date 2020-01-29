Final Fantasy Island Trailer Tells Us Be Careful What We Wish For

Fantasy Island is coming your way. What is Fantasy Island, you ask? Well, Fantasy Island is an upcoming supernatural horror film based on ABC’s 1977 TV series of the same name. The miracles of Wikipedia’s search engine, eh?

The pic is set to be released this Valentine’s Day and as is custom this close to a movie’s premiere, one last trailer has been provided, which warns us to be careful what we wish for. Unfortunately, it’s not terribly long, but you can catch the latest preview for yourself up in the player above.

Sony Pictures Entertainment has also been kind enough to provide a synopsis of the film for those (like me) who had no idea what Fantasy Island was about, or that there ever was a Fantasy Island in the first place. Their description tells all, as you can see below:

The enigmatic Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.

The best part of this is the image of Mickey Rourke providing cursed wishes to unwitting holiday-makers. He’s not in the film, but now I’m thinking they’ve missed a trick. Mickey Rourke’s Faust. Mickey Rourke’s Faust On the Beach. Mickey Rourke’s Faust in Paradise. I’ve said Mickey Rourke’s name too much now, haven’t I? Is he going to appear in front of me just like the scriptures said? Ah, the Rourke Scriptures are completely made up. I made them up. That’s a bum note to end on.

I was absolutely buzzing at the tantalizing prospect of Nicholas Cage unlocking the secret conspiracy to conceal an ageing action star in the obscure 20s reboot of a 70s fantasy drama in Disney’s long-awaited threequel adventure National Treasure 3. Do you need me to elaborate?

Turns out, just like the scriptures, I made that all up. That isn’t the plot to National Treasure 3. In future, I’d leave the plot descriptions to Sony. After all, their Fantasy Island one was actually real. Bet it won’t be as exciting as mine, though.