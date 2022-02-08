Every year when the Oscars come out, there’s always one nomination that movie fans latch on to in order to reflect what’s wrong with the awards show. Not just for the film itself being not award-worthy, but to show how troubling it is for all the worthier films that got no nominations at all.]

Just seeing what the Amazon Prime released sequel is up against, it seems pretty silly to be there. If you missed it, this movie which was released 23 years after the original, did not meet the same praise as its predecessor. Going from a 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (and a significantly higher audience score generally listed as an ‘A’) to a 49 percent for the follow-up, is not the mark of a good sequel.

Many critics savaged it, like Cassie Da Costa of Vanity Fair who described it as “startling in its utter incompetence”. Harsh. That being said, the film had 1.27 million complete views in its first week of release which made for the first time that Prime Video topped the streaming charts, but lots of views doesn’t mean everyone dug it. Controversy about a scene in the film featuring date rape previously had Twitter raking it over the coals.

And now Twitter is having at it again…

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' received the same number of #Oscar nominations as 'Coming 2 America' pic.twitter.com/lOB3lMTqjp — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) February 8, 2022

For the record, Spider-Man: No Way Home has been nominated for Best Visual Effects

We live in a world where COMING 2 AMERICA is an Academy Award nominee, and yet films like BELLE, THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS, C'MON C'MON, IN THE HEIGHTS, THE LAST DUEL, and TITANE have no recognition whatsoever.



In short, the Oscars are dumb. — Jenny Heaton (@Jenny_AltLens) February 8, 2022

We’re not sure about all of those but we take your point. Where’s The Green Knight, Red Rocket, Pig, and The French Dispatch?

Eddie Murphy star of Oscar nominated films Norbit and Coming 2 America — Jane Altoids (@staticbluebat) February 8, 2022

Yes indeed, this is the second time a Murphy comedy brought the Oscars down to this level. Every year some movie gets the ‘why is this here’ treatment at the Oscar nomination announcements. This year it’s Coming 2 America that gets the negative attention. I doubt Amazon Prime is particularly upset about it considering that regardless of the outrage, their views will undoubtedly go up for the film.

But hey, there could be a good side to this. Imagine if you will…

It'll be nothing short of societal failure, if Coming 2 America wins the hairstyling Oscar and they don't send Eddie Murphy to accept it as his barber character. — Christopher Boo-urns (@Burnser) February 8, 2022

Eddie Murphy himself has been nominated for one Academy Award, Best Supporting Actor in 2007 for Dreamgirls, but his chances of winning seemed to evaporate when Norbit came out a couple of short weeks later. Though the film was trashed by critics, Norbit did end up receiving a nomination for Best Makeup.