Twitter Shows Love to Miles Morales After ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer
Sony are very low on marketable franchises that don’t involve Spider-Man, with Jumanji the only other brand property that instantly comes to mind, so it’s little wonder that the studio is hedging its bets so heavily on the web-slinging superhero.
Not only is the third co-production with Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios coming to theaters next month when No Way Home finally arrives, but Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to be followed by Morbius and Kraven the Hunter as the rebranded Sony’s Spider-Man Universe continues to expand, while the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel releases in October 2022.
Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have been trending on Twitter since they didn’t show up in the No Way Home trailer, but Miles Morales has also been getting plenty of love on social media as fans pay tribute to a Spider-Man that wasn’t even part of the live-action conversation.
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
While there’s every chance we’ll be seeing Miles Morales in the MCU in the future, with Kevin Feige confirming he exists out there somewhere, longtime supporters of the character clearly haven’t forgotten that he’s an integral part of the expanded Spider-Man mythos, even with so much of the attention remaining squarely focused on No Way Home.