Twitter Shows Love to Miles Morales After ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer

Sony are very low on marketable franchises that don’t involve Spider-Man, with Jumanji the only other brand property that instantly comes to mind, so it’s little wonder that the studio is hedging its bets so heavily on the web-slinging superhero.

Not only is the third co-production with Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios coming to theaters next month when No Way Home finally arrives, but Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to be followed by Morbius and Kraven the Hunter as the rebranded Sony’s Spider-Man Universe continues to expand, while the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel releases in October 2022.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have been trending on Twitter since they didn’t show up in the No Way Home trailer, but Miles Morales has also been getting plenty of love on social media as fans pay tribute to a Spider-Man that wasn’t even part of the live-action conversation.

IT’S ALL COMING TOGETHER LIVE ACTION MILES MORALES IS COMING pic.twitter.com/lEWi9ciJEe — alexa 🥛 druig and loki’s pr manager (@mischiefsmobius) November 17, 2021

peter parker you will never be miles morales — thursday girl (@sansjuniperos) November 17, 2021

When you first see Miles Morales: https://t.co/v6PKE53z3i — Ronny Pugs 🦃 ➐ (@RonnyPugs) November 17, 2021

miles morales will always be the best spiderman pic.twitter.com/SwYoRdIT9S — mia (@mendqzas) November 17, 2021

if the mcu multiverse doesn't include miles morales then what's the point — Andrea💋 (@andrea_sketches) November 17, 2021

I have a feeling Miles Morales is going to be in Spider-Man NWH , because clearly someone is using invisibility power when the Lizard gets punched.#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/NO1bwUY5XU — Capriano (@CaprianoPlays) November 17, 2021

When at the end credits of No way home and Andrew Peter & Tobey Peter go back to their worlds and TomPeter gets trapped into another one….they show someone asking “who’s gonna be the Spider-Man of this world?” And Miles Morales shows up like I got this pic.twitter.com/re8h3xrId1 — partna ˣ (@onIychloexhalle) November 17, 2021

Here’s a thought. What if this ‘invisible’ Spidey is Miles Morales? — Brad P (@bcom77) November 17, 2021

Damn….it looks good! If Miles Morales appears i'll loose my marbles. Let's go and watch it!!!

(But first…I may have to watch the previous one tonight 🙈) — Alex Bernal (@Clover_Lawn) November 17, 2021

One thing: they need to stop faffing around and put Miles Morales in the MCU. The tease from Donald Glover in Homecoming has strung me along for way too long. I think he would’ve been perfect in #SpiderManNoWayHome. pic.twitter.com/KfBG6W1bYD — Whitney (@whitneysvision) November 17, 2021

If Miles Morales is in No Way Home just somehow I will actually lose my shit — Tay-K's Associate (@Tay_KsLawyer) November 17, 2021

While there’s every chance we’ll be seeing Miles Morales in the MCU in the future, with Kevin Feige confirming he exists out there somewhere, longtime supporters of the character clearly haven’t forgotten that he’s an integral part of the expanded Spider-Man mythos, even with so much of the attention remaining squarely focused on No Way Home.