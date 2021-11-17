As Expected, Some Fans Aren’t Happy With the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer
Last night finally saw the internet granted the wish it had been hoping for since the summer, with the second full-length trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home exploding online and sending shockwaves throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom.
Villains were confirmed, story details were teased, action sequences were glimpsed, witty banter was exchanged, and it almost gave the people exactly what they wanted. Almost. Even though social media was plunged into an instant state of meltdown from the second the footage dropped, some fans still weren’t happy for exactly the reasons you’d guess.
That’s right; the lack of Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire or even any overt nods towards their inclusion in the trailer has left certain sections of the No Way Home supporters club feeling less than satiated, as you can see from the reactions below.
Spider-Man: No Way Home appears to have generated an increased sense of entitlement among fans, who’ve been demanding Sony give them confirmation of Garfield and Maguire’s return, even though it’s been obvious since the very beginning that both studios involved in the production are evidently planning to keep the worst-kept secret in the business under wraps for just that little bit longer as we get closer to release.