Twitter Set To Riot If Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire Aren’t In Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer
The brand new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is arriving later today, which is something the internet has been looking forward to with increasingly levels of fanatical desperation for months. However, that doesn’t mean that they’re going to be happy with what they get.
After all, Twitter was buzzing yesterday as spider emojis swamped everyone’s timelines, which was all building up to the release of a fresh poster showcasing Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange alongside Tom Holland’s title hero. However, it was incinerated online by folks blasting Sony for how lazily the marketing campaign is being put together.
As a result, on top of the reactions you can see below, it would be safe to surmise that the Twittershpere is poised to riot should the freshest batch of No Way Home footage fail to include either Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield.
Obviously, we’ve heard conflicting rumors touting that they will in fact be confirmed in the trailer, while others claim Sony and Marvel Studios will hold off on the reveal. The good news is that it’s definitely a 50/50 shot, but you might want to log off for a while if the Spider-Man: No Way Home fan event concludes without even the merest hint towards Sam Raimi or Marc Webb’s web-slingers.