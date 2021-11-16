Twitter Set To Riot If Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire Aren’t In Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

The brand new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is arriving later today, which is something the internet has been looking forward to with increasingly levels of fanatical desperation for months. However, that doesn’t mean that they’re going to be happy with what they get.

After all, Twitter was buzzing yesterday as spider emojis swamped everyone’s timelines, which was all building up to the release of a fresh poster showcasing Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange alongside Tom Holland’s title hero. However, it was incinerated online by folks blasting Sony for how lazily the marketing campaign is being put together.

As a result, on top of the reactions you can see below, it would be safe to surmise that the Twittershpere is poised to riot should the freshest batch of No Way Home footage fail to include either Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield.

If it's true that Tobey and Andrew are going to feature in #NoWayHome and marvel doesn't keep this scene 👇🏼 in the movie , I'm gonna riot.. pic.twitter.com/Wf9EOqwK9Z — Aniruddh VJ (@VjAniruddh) November 16, 2021

Spider-Man No Way Home trailer dropping Wednesday and if I don’t see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield I’m going to riot. — Tom (@TomSharp_) November 15, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home (or an associated actor/rumored actor) has been trending for over a month now

If Sony somehow fucks it up with all this hype, people are gonna fucking RIOT — Kris Embers 🇵🇸 – #RESIGNCRUZ #BlackLivesMatter (@KrisEmbers) November 15, 2021

If there isn’t something with all 3 Spider-Man being in No Way Home

People will be pissed & we will Riot.@Sony @SonyPictures @MarvelStudios — Shane Boggs (@TheShaneBoggs) November 15, 2021

The way everyone's gassed about #NoWayHome if Tom Holland and everyone involved end up being right and Tobey and Andrew won't be in it, it would be hilarious asf but also hella depressing.#SpiderManNoWayHome — PfizerPapi (@Son_Of_Tchalla) November 16, 2021

At this point, they'll release the #NoWayHome trailer with Tobey and Andrew now. No point in keeping it a secret anymore 🤷🏾‍♀️ — 🦖 (@papercutfiles) November 16, 2021

Sony and Marvel after not including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-man No Way Home pic.twitter.com/ZFHZv1CcGY — Carlo (@Carlbonara_28) November 16, 2021

As much as I believe Tobey and Andrew are in #NoWayHome, it would be god damn hilarious if they turned out not to be at this point. — Tom (@TomAllTheWay) November 16, 2021

Does #NoWayHome implode on the weight of itself if tobey maguire and Andrew Garfield aren’t in the movie… with all the rumors and speculation does the movie almost automatically let down fans if it doesn’t happen — kory korsakoff (@KorsakoffK) November 16, 2021

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Arrives Ahead Of Tomorrow's Trailer 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Okay I’ve officially swung my opinion 360 and now believe that Tobey and Andrew aren’t in the new Spider-Man movie…. Which will be my biggest disappointment since the 2006 national championship game for osu #NoWayHome — kory korsakoff (@KorsakoffK) November 16, 2021

I swear if Tobey or Andrew aren’t gonna be in Spider-Man: No Way Home I’m gonna be SOOO mad — Isaac Canizales (@isaacthe_stoner) November 16, 2021

I'm calling it now:#SpiderMan #NoWayHome doesn't have Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire.



They weren't lying and they genuinely aren't.



Also, the internet tomorrow night will be unusable due to the anger of people. — Keary Smith (@IceTypeFennekin) November 16, 2021

The backlash from the fandom if Tobey and Andrew aren't in the trailer… or the film#NoWayHome pic.twitter.com/iKXgW56qxH — goodgyalteti (@isoakavakardash) November 16, 2021

Obviously, we’ve heard conflicting rumors touting that they will in fact be confirmed in the trailer, while others claim Sony and Marvel Studios will hold off on the reveal. The good news is that it’s definitely a 50/50 shot, but you might want to log off for a while if the Spider-Man: No Way Home fan event concludes without even the merest hint towards Sam Raimi or Marc Webb’s web-slingers.