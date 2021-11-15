Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Roasting Sony For “Lazy” New Poster

In typical internet fashion, the online community had spent hours getting hyped up for a potentially major announcement regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home, which turned out to be a brand new poster for next month’s multiversal Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster.

In 99% of cases, you’d think that would be enough to satiate them for the next 24 hours until what might very well be the most highly-anticipated trailer in history arrives, right? Wrong! From almost the second the one-sheet landed online, Sony have been coming under fire for the uninspired design, and you can see some of the reactions below.

muting anyone that slams the poster y’all are too much — Adam Barnhardt 🔜 C2E2 (@adambarnhardt) November 15, 2021

the way they photoshop the exact same shot of the green goblin on both the posters pic.twitter.com/Z1yhwjfblj — sofia. SAW ETERNALS (@zoeswillow) November 15, 2021

Ion get why they're obsessed with the arms lol. Show us hints of other villains more to spice things up.



The arms just looks goofy in standing / non action poses.



ALSO THEY REUSED THE SAME GREEN GOBLIN PNG AND EXPECT US TO GET HYPED LMAOOOO. pic.twitter.com/H3HkwtG5X4 — Pootish! 😼 (@LoveChucklenuts) November 15, 2021

Our 2 official looks at Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin in #SpiderManNoWayHome. pic.twitter.com/97Gz1Poteu — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) November 15, 2021

they really just threw green goblin in the back and called it a day pic.twitter.com/aynHcaaRTd — nat (@druigfilmz) November 15, 2021

My Favourite thing about both NWH posters is the Random ass Green Goblin Png in the background 🗿 pic.twitter.com/rMStWJXUfh — Matt Likes Comics! #MorbiusSweep (@DailyTonyStark1) November 15, 2021

Sony Marketing: Hey, we need an idea for the next #SpiderMan poster.



Sony Exec: Use Doc Ock's tentacles



Marketing: Bu-but we used that on the poster we released just last week?



Sony Exec: Did I fucking stutter — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) November 15, 2021

Spider-Man No Way Home continuing the trend of dogshit posters pic.twitter.com/bzLWQG5riR — advit (@advitreides) November 15, 2021

Admittedly, the naysayers do have a point. It’s exactly the same crop of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin placed in an almost identical position, while Doctor Octopus’ tentacles were the focal point in the foreground of the first poster, too. Let’s hope Sony’s design team didn’t have to work overtime on this one, because a quick browse through Twitter and you’ll find at least a dozen superior fan-made versions in no time at all.

On the plus side, at least the second full-length promo is being made available for one and all tomorrow, which should tide over the Spider-Man: No Way Home diehards for at least a little while longer. In theory, anyway.