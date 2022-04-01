Ever swallowed something by mistake? Science now has the answer in the form of a piece of disgusting-looking magnetic slime that will worm around inside your body. The breakthrough was made by scientists at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, with New Scientist reporting that they mixed “neodymium magnet particles with borax, a common household detergent, and polyvinyl alcohol, a kind of resin” in order to create a controllable slime.

Here it is at work:

But Twitter users instantly identified it as suspiciously similar to the symbiotes seen in Venom and Venom: Let There be Carnage. In an amusing twist, the official account for Sony was very quickly on the case:

Other users were simply disgusted at the idea, with some preferring Venom to this:

The difference between the magnet slime and Venom is that a lot of people want Venom inside of them. — tychon (@tychon) April 1, 2022

Great they're literally making the zygote slime from Venom/Spiderman comics, nothing could go wrong here at all. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/1zHm5egccU — FatThorIsMySpiritAnimal (@ThorSpirit) March 31, 2022

Others feel more positively about the idea, welcoming our new slime masters:

Tired: falling to the ploy of having empathy for the war crime dog robots



Wired: having empathy for the magnetic slime that looks like venom's snot and is supposed to go inside you — 🦇 The doll goes crunch 🎃 (@MallowyGoodness) March 31, 2022

I, for one, welcome our new robot slime venom symbiote overlords. https://t.co/A0ZhvwnnDD — macky pamintuan (@mackyp4) March 31, 2022

The consensus seems to be that no right-minded person would let this creepy slime anywhere near their body, let alone all up inside their guts. Perhaps the scientists might have had more luck if it wasn’t colored a very sinister black color?

We can expect to see the symbiote back on the big screen sometime over the next few years. Despite Eddie Brock’s brief trip to the MCU, he still hasn’t directly interacted with Spider-Man, despite everyone involved apparently wanting it to happen. However, with Tom Holland taking a break from acting, perhaps we might see Andrew Garfield make a comeback as the Sony Pictures Spidey and cross webs with everyone’s favorite goofy brain-eating space monster?

In the meantime, perhaps we’d better just stop fussing and embrace the writhing black goo.