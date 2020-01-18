The Internet’s Freaking Out Over National Treasure 3 Happening

This is not a drill. I leave my desk for one afternoon and there it is: National Treasure 3 is in development, for real. Sequestered within an article about Bad Boys 4, The Hollywood Reporter relayed the news that Chris Bremner, one of that film’s writers, is also attached to pen National Treasure’s third installment. Of course, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as We Got This Covered told you months ago that the movie was in development, but it’s certainly exciting to hear.

After all, many a rumour has sifted through various outlets and many a dashed hope through internet message boards ever since the last outing in the franchise released more than 12 years ago. But now, for the first time, those message boards have had their faith repaid, and here are some of the Twittersphere’s more exulted reactions.

@DoDaFoo makes the bold claim that National Treasure 3 represents the best film news of the year.

If National Treasure 3 really happens, then I've already received the best movie news of the year. — Brian Hanzel (@DoDaFoo) January 17, 2020

Dialing back from a judgement of the entire year, @BreidyTV salutes the disclosure with the modest joy of a single day.

National Treasure 3 is finally being made and I don’t think my day can get any better pic.twitter.com/yTRyMdOkJn — Brendan Reidy (@BreidyTV) January 17, 2020

@Whos_Nick doubles down on the previous tweet with another of Cage’s more outlandish National Treasure quotes.

National Treasure 3 back in the works? Finally! pic.twitter.com/wAr0T0qRoq — Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) January 17, 2020

Meanwhile, @Alexayyyyyy continues the gif theme with the most emotional response of the bunch.

They are officially making a National Treasure 3 and I’m so happy I could cry pic.twitter.com/gA8SyXdzNY — Alexei Candreva (@Alexayyyyyy) January 17, 2020

Disney: Announces “National Treasure 3” is going to be made. Me, whispering to myself: "180 years of searching and I'm three feet away."#nationaltreasure pic.twitter.com/Q4q4iV1PQR — Sarah Razner (@misssarahrazner) January 17, 2020

They are making a National Treasure 3. THEY ARE MAKING NATIONAL TREASURE 3. Today is better than the day my nephew was born. THAT is how much I love National Treasure. — haley (@haley_joyce) January 17, 2020

When Disney finally announces ‘National Treasure 3’… pic.twitter.com/TXNUMTNegd — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 17, 2020

Crossover NATIONAL TREASURE 3 with INDIANA JONES 5 you idiots, you absolute cowards — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) January 17, 2020

Let's be real for a second. #NationalTreasure3 should ABSOLUTELY be a Christmas movie. https://t.co/XNQPur6dZ6 — Charlie R-IG-11-Y (@charlieridgely) January 17, 2020

When’s National Treasure 3 coming out and who will it star, nobody knows yet. Nobody except Disney. But it is in the production queue and if people are this buzzed about the prospect of its existence, then they might just explode when it actually comes out.