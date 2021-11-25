Two new ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ posters land in theaters

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s second trailer confirmed that Doctor Octopus, Electro, and Green Goblin are being joined by Sandman and Lizard, and also hinted that some of the supervillains may have changed their evil ways. But, as the promotional campaign ramps up, it looks like we’ll have to wait until the first screenings to find out whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are swinging their way into the movie.

In the meantime, we’re still seeing a steady flow of marketing material in the form of stills, TV spots, and now two new posters released by Golden Screen Cinemas.

These aren’t exactly groundbreaking, showing some stock images of Spidey and a poorly cut-and-pasted Doctor Strange dealing with some portals, a warped city, and Doc Ock’s tentacles. Check them out:

With all the excitement about returning characters, Strange’s No Way Home status hasn’t been discussed a huge amount. One factor that should raise eyebrows is that he still has the Eye of Agamotto. This once contained the Time Stone, though that was destroyed in Avengers: Endgame.

Could him still wearing the amulet be a hint that not all is as it seems with this version of the character? Or could it simply be that it’s part of his iconic look, and he’s found another mystical artifact to store inside it? As yet we have no clues, though there’s a fan theory that this wish-granting Doctor Strange could be Mephisto in disguise (though let’s face it, after WandaVision, that particular theory is getting very played out).

Let’s hope we get a better idea of what’s going on before Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters next month.