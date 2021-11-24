With a new TV spot dropping Wednesday for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s yet another tease in Sony and Marvel’s attempt at toeing the line as to the possibility of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appearing in the movie as additional Spider-Men without outright confirming it.

Indeed, actors like Tom Holland and Garfield continue to deny rumors that legacy Spider-Men will make cameos, despite convincing-looking photo leaks and an alleged synopsis from a German theater’s website seemingly confirming the much-speculated spoiler.

But in a new TV spot from Sony Picture UK’s Twitter account, we’re now getting an almost frustratingly tongue-in-cheek reference to the rumor, with Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds remarking, “Let’s catch some multiverse men.”

Let's catch some Multiverse men. #SpiderManNoWayHome Exclusively At Cinemas December 15. Tickets on sale Monday. pic.twitter.com/4JRr75BWNO — Sony Pictures UK 🎬 (@SonyPicturesUK) November 24, 2021

So far, only the return of legacy Spider-Man villains from past film interpretations have been officially confirmed, such as Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman.

The teaser in question emphasizes the villains in the films breaking through from other multiverses into the world of Holland’s Peter Parker as the apparent result of a botched spell meant to make the world forget Spider-Man is Peter. As a result, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange instructs the young hero: “I need to capture them before they destroy the fabric of reality.”

After Peter says he will need some help, that is when we get the line from Ned, just prior to possibly coming face-to-face with Otto.

Just to play the devil’s advocate, it’s obviously possible Ned is referring only to the villains when he says the line. However, given the moniker being quite similar to “Spider-Men,” the aforementioned build-up of purported leaks so far, and the fact that when Ned is saying the line he is seemingly poised to begin a dialogue with villain Otto (based on previous trailer clips), we may just be right to infer the possibility that Garfield and Maguire will indeed be showing up for the ultimate multiverse-traversing showdown among heroes and villains.

Might Otto be teaming up with Holland’s Peter to help catch the Maguire version of the web-slinger in order to avoid the existence of multiple Spideys in one dimension, causing the whole of space-time to collapse? We’ll have to see how it all shakes out when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on Dec. 17.