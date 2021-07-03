Tyrese Wants Matt Damon And Denzel Washington In Fast & Furious

Having recently become the fifth highest-grossing franchise of all-time, Fast & Furious certainly has the clout and popularity when it comes to pushing the boat out and recruiting big-name guests for either cameo appearances or supporting roles. So far, the series has opted for a mix of established veterans, talented stars, action heroes, and musicians without much in the way of rhyme or reason, but Tyrese Gibson has set his sights high for the concluding two chapters in The Fast Saga.

When asked to name who he’d want to see join the esteemed likes of Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, John Cena and Kurt Russell in pitching up alongside Dominic Toretto and the crew, the actor named two A-listers and a singer that would be at the top of his list. There’s one among them with a long history of surprise cameos that definitely can’t be ruled out by any stretch of the imagination.

“Come on, Rihanna has to be in the next movie. She’s gonna kill every red carpet there is. I just love her spice, she’s sexy, she’s a bad girl, and I think energy wise she’d be perfect for Fast & Furious. I’m putting that out there. I’m putting Matt Damon out there because he’s a part of the Bourne franchise and that’s another Universal franchise. And I’m also putting Denzel Washington out there, who’s the reason I started acting in the first place. Hopefully one of my requests that I’m putting in the universe will happen.”

Fast & Furious 9 Gallery 1 of 24

Click to skip













































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While every major franchise in Hollywood would love to bring in Denzel Washington, the screen legend isn’t particularly interested in either boarding franchises or making sequels, with The Equalizer 2 the only example from his long and distinguished career. Rihanna has dabbled in big budget fare in the past via forgotten dud Battleship, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and Ocean’s 8, but nobody in the industry loves a secret guest spot more than Matt Damon.

Over the years, the Academy Award winner has made unannounced cameos in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Finding Forrester, EuroTrip, Jersey Girl, Thor: Ragnarok, Deadpool 2 and most recently HBO Max’s crime thriller No Sudden Move to name a few, so if someone were to ask him, he’d probably be down for adding Fast & Furious to that list.