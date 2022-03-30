Tyrese says ‘Fast & Furious 10’ is ‘some other sh*t’

Quaint, character-driven independent drama Fast & Furious 10 is gearing up to start production next month, with the tenth and eleventh concluding chapters in the long-running action franchise set to shoot back-to-back, leaving fans wondering how the hell director Justin Lin will be able to keep topping himself.

Over the years, The Fast Saga has evolved from a mid budget street racing thriller about a charismatic band of criminals to globetrotting flights of fancy where it’s entirely plausible that two characters can take a beaten-up old car into space, for the sole reason it fits neatly with the ludicrously heightened reality of the series.

Jason Momoa and The Suicide Squad‘s breakout star Daniela Melchior are the only major additions to have been announced for Fast 10 so far, but further news won’t be too far away. It’s one of the veterans to have been voicing their enthusiasm on social media, though, with longtime star Tyrese Gibson hyping up the next insane adventure on Instagram.

Hyperbole is part and parcel of the Hollywood hype game, but when someone that’s been a part of the family for close to 20 years describes the Fast & Furious 10 screenplay as being “officially on some other other sh*t…”, you can’t help but get a little excited.

There isn’t much left for Dominic Toretto and the crew left to blow up on earth or in outer space, so we’ve got no idea what Lin and his stunt team are cooking up behind that scenes, but that doesn’t mean we can’t wait to see it firsthand when the movie comes to theaters next summer.