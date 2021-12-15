‘Fast & Furious 10’ slows down on the way to theaters

Fans of the Fast & Furious franchise will have to be a little more patient, which is not exactly something the films inspire.

Universal announced the 10th film is pushed back from April 7, 2023, to May 19, 2023. An untitled DreamWorks animation film will take up the previous slot, also delayed from its initial release date of March 24, 2023.

Fast & Furious 10 will be the second last film in the long-running franchise, with the 11th movie wrapping things up for the primary storyline. Justin Lin, who has directed five films in the franchise so far, will also direct the final two.

Lin’s last film in the franchise, F9: The Fast Saga, smashed it at the box office pulling in a massive $726 million despite downward pressure on ticket sales due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The impressive numbers just go to show that despite so many sequels, fans still love the franchise and will likely make just as big a turnout for the next installment.

The 10th film will feature many actors reprising their roles from the previous movies, including Vin Diesel, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, and Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges. Unfortunately, one actor who definitely won’t be returning is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who has made it clear he is done with the saga due to a feud between himself and Diesel. Despite Diesel pleading for Johnson to return, Johnson’s decision remains rock solid.

With Fast & Furious 10 delayed another month, it seems Universal isn’t racing to wrap up the franchise anytime soon. Instead, fans will have to patiently wait for the next film that will feature fast cars and the importance of family.