Ubisoft denies that a ‘Blade’ video game is in the works

Ubisoft is shedding some sunlight on rumors by dispelling the claim the gaming studio would be working on a Blade videogame for Marvel.

Even though Ubisoft took to Twitter to Monday to make the announcement.

“Sorry to slice up the rumors, we’re not making a Blade game but we can’t wait to see what our friends at @MarvelStudios are cooking up for next year’s movie!”

The rumor initially gained steam after the YouTuber JorRaptor claimed he saw a couple of Instagram posts that seemed to point to a Ubisoft-developed Blade game, as GamesRadar reported. The Instagram post in question was from Edwin Gaffney, an actor known for the game Detroit: Become Human.

In one post, the actor is sporting a motion capture suit with the Ubisoft logo.

Another post shows Gaffney wearing that same motion capture suit alongside fellow actor Alex Martin, who is decked out in a similar outfit. Both actors pose in the photo with what look like samurai swords. In one photo, Gaffney holds up a film slate with the would “Marvel” listed under production, and what appears to be “B. Tariq” listed under director. Bassam Tariq is the director of the Blade film for Marvel Studios, which is slated for release next year. The post also contained the hashtags “#ubisoft” and “#ubisoftgames.”

Who knows what might be in the works, if anything, for a Blade videogame in the future. Regardless, we can look forward to Oscar-winner Marhershala Ali portraying the character when Blade hits theaters on November 3, 2023.