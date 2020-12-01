Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender Non-Binary

Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, has announced today that he’s transgender. The star of Juno, The Umbrella Academy and more, shared the news on social media in a lengthy statement, saying that they feel “overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported” them on their journey, while also promising to “strive for a more loving and equal society.”

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society,” he wrote on Instagram. “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better,” the actor continued.

According to Variety, Page uses both the “he/him and they/them pronouns,” and sees himself as “transgender and non-binary.” Commenting on the news, GLADD’s Director of Transgender Media, Nick Adams, praised the announcement, saying the following about it:

“Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.”

Of course, Page has been making waves in Hollywood for a while now, after first being put on the map with 2005’s excellent revenge thriller Hard Candy co-starring Patrick Wilson. Then, in 2007, he showed up in beloved indie flick Juno, a role which scored an Oscar nomination for the promising young talent, among many other honors and awards.

Beyond that, Page also impressed as Kitty Pryde in a couple of X-Men films, Ariadne in Christopher Nolan’s Inception and a whole host of additional roles, before eventually winding up on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, which is one of the streaming platform’s most successful original shows to date. And the future looks equally bright for the actor, especially as the aforementioned series will be returning for season 3 and is likely to stick around for a while given how popular it’s become.

Aside from just acting, though, Elliot Page has also been instrumental in helping expose cases of abuse and harassment in Hollywood, and also produces and even directs now, helping to shape a whole bunch of interesting projects. And frankly, we can’t wait to see where the 33-year-old talent goes from here and what he brings us next.