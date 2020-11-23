The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Teaser Hints At A Family Reunion

Get ready for the weirdest family reunion ever when The Umbrella Academy returns. Earlier this month, we got confirmation of the news we’d all been hoping for, that being that Netflix has renewed the kooky comic book adaptation for a third run. And work is clearly already beginning on the next batch of episodes, as we’ve now got our first teaser image for season 3, which promises a very wild premiere.

Netflix has shared the first page of the script for 3×01 – see below – which we can now say is called “Meet the Family.” Series co-creator Steven Blackman pens the episode with Michelle Lovretta, a consulting producer on the show who’s also contributed to Killjoys and Lost Girl. This might not be as a tantalizing as a set pic, but we can still garner something from the title of the installment.

Namely, the opener must pick up directly after the mind-bending cliffhanger from the end of season 2, which saw the Hargreeves clan finally return to the present day, after being scattered and sent to the 1960s. However, it turned out this wasn’t their present day but that of an alternate timeline. One where Ben is still alive and Reginald Hargreeves raised a totally different group of super-powered young’uns known as the Sparrow Academy.

The title “Meet the family,” then, refers to both the audience getting acquainted with the alternate Umbrella Academy as well as the prime timeline Hargreeves getting to know their Mirrorverse counterparts. Expect some spats between the two groups, though, as it seems unlikely that they’ll get along without any hitches. But will the Sparrow Academy turn out to be enemies for Vanya, Klaus, Luther and the gang, or could they grow into unlikely allies?

Find out what’s next for the Hargreeves family – both sets of them – when The Umbrella Academy returns to Netflix sometime in 2021.