Netflix Announces The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Will Include 10 Episodes

The first season of The Umbrella Academy became one of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2019, and was also the third most popular TV show on the streaming service last year behind only juggernauts Stranger Things and The Witcher after roping in a reported 45 million viewers in the first four weeks of it being made available. The second outing went down very well with subscribers, too, and has further cemented the series’ status as one of the platform’s most enticing draws.

Unfortunately, there’s no firm data yet for just how many people tuned in for the show’s most recent run, but based on how long it stayed on Netflix’s most-watched list, we imagine it performed pretty well. And sure enough, the streaming giant has now announced that a third season is indeed in the works. Which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as We Got This Covered first told you that the series would be getting another outing way back in July.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Photos Tease More Wacky Shenanigans 1 of 13

Click to skip























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Plot details are non-existent at this early stage, but the main cast are all confirmed to be returning. That’s Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore. Production, meanwhile, will kick off in Toronto in February, with the season set to include 10 one-hour episodes.

Unfortunately, a premiere date still eludes us, but given that we’ve still got a few months to go before things get underway, it seems that the dysfunctional band of superheroes won’t be back on our screens until 2022 at the earliest. Based on the enthusiastic reception and strong viewing figures that the show has seen so far, though, we’ve no doubt that The Umbrella Academy will continue to be a major success for Netflix and can’t wait to see what comes next.