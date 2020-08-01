The Umbrella Academy Is Dominating Netflix This Weekend

If you’re one of the millions of Netflix subscribers that have already made their way through Warrior Nun and Cursed and are now craving some more must-watch television content, then the streaming service has you covered with something pretty exciting.

As fans will know, The Umbrella Academy was a big hit when season 1 dropped last year and found itself as the third most-watched show of 2019 behind only Stranger Things and The Witcher. Pretty impressive, right?

Undoubtedly, a lot more people have discovered the series since it first premiered and now that the second season is with us, it’s proving to be just as big a hit as the first run was – if not bigger. Indeed, it’s only been on the platform for a day but already, The Umbrella Academy season 2 is dominating on Netflix, currently sitting at #1 on both the Top 10 overall and Top 10 TV shows list in the US. In other words, it’s bringing in a lot of viewers, all of whom seem to be pretty happy with the new episodes.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Photos Tease More Wacky Shenanigans 1 of 13

Click to skip























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

And why wouldn’t they be? With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 91% based on 58 reviews at the time of writing, it sure looks like Netflix has knocked it out of the park once again. It also caps off what’s been an excellent month for new television shows from the streaming site, with The Umbrella Academy joining the aforementioned Warrior Nun and Cursed as some of the buzziest series around right now.

With word of season 3 already being given the green light, we imagine it’s only a matter of time before Netflix makes the official announcement on the next run of The Umbrella Academy. But until they do, be sure to catch the latest batch of episodes as soon as you can – if you haven’t already seen them – as they’re well worth a binge.