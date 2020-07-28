Netflix Has Reportedly Renewed The Umbrella Academy For Season 3

The second season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy is yet to release. With the premiere only a handful of days away and anticipation from fans higher than ever, however, the streamer has reportedly gone ahead and renewed their highly unorthodox yet wildly entertaining superhero drama for a third season. At least, that’s according to What’s On Netflix, and though this is certainly exciting to hear, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as We Got This Covered told you last week it would be getting another season.

Based on the comic book series of the same name, The Umbrella Academy centres on of a group of children who were born with special powers and subsequently taken under the custody of a rich albeit mysterious philanthropist. When their father figure dies, these now-estranged heroes must reunite to beat a looming threat, something easier said than done.

Although the show features a number of superhero cliches, including a team that’s bad at teamwork, an absent father figure and numerous bouts of childhood trauma, the series still manages to feel original compared to films like the MCU efforts or even spoofs such as Kick-Ass thanks to a time travel-loaded story, colorful characters and impressive cinematography.

Created by Steve Blackman and Jeremy Slater, the series stars Ellen Page alongside Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Aiden Gallagher. Several episodes have also been helmed by notable directors, including Ellen Kuras, Stephen Surjik and Jeremy Webb.

According to What’s On Netflix, who broke news of the renewal, Netflix has already hired several key creatives to plan out the series’ future, like Lauren Otero and Elizabeth Padden, who were added to the show’s already-impressive writing team. Otero is known for Girl Meets World as well as Amazing Undone while Padden has worked on Future Man and Ice.

Netflix doesn’t normally announce renewals until after a show’s most current season has aired, so if it really does plan on renewing The Umbrella Academy, the company will likely announce it within the next week or so, when fans are busy enjoying the new run.