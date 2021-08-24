Uncharted CinemaCon Footage Gives Fans First Look At Drake, Sully, And Action Set Piece

Lucky attendants at CinemaCon 2021 got a first look at Uncharted, the upcoming movie adaptation of the iconic game franchise.

Uncharted fans have been looking forward to a movie adaptation for years. Luckily the series is finally getting an adaptation it deserves, with Tom Holland starring as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg starting as his friend and mentor Sully. The upcoming movie will serve as a prequel, showing how the two characters met and their early adventures together.

According to Gizmodo, Sony’s panel at CinemaCon 2021 included a few scenes from the movie, including an action set-piece on a cargo plane. Drake gets stuck on a piece of cargo and sucked out of the plane into a freefall, similar to a scene in Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception.

Fans also go to see Sully tell Drake if he wants a chance to see things he’s only read about in books, confirming the movie takes place before any of their adventures in the games. Another scene reportedly showed Drake standing in a dark cave with a pirate ship at the end, ensuring the fun exploration aspects of the Uncharted games will be present in the movie.

Uncharted will also feature Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe Frazer, Drake’s love interest and treasure hunter. Antonio Banderas will also appear in the film, but his role has not been revealed. Zombieland: Double Tap director Ruben Fleischer is directing the movie adaptation.

Uncharted is scheduled to release in theaters on February 22, 2022.