Uncharted Voice Actor Says The Movie Shouldn’t Just Copy The Games

Sony’s upcoming Uncharted movie should try to avoid directly aping the video game series on which it’s based and do its own thing.

That’s what Nathan Drake voice actor Nolan North believes, at least, who revealed in a recent interview that he thinks the film industry doing 1:1 direct adaptations of beloved video game franchises is never a “very good idea.” Speaking to Screen Junkies, North describes how, while he may be the voice of Drake, it’s the player who directly controls him and explores the world, an experience wholly different to watching a story unfold on-screen without any input from the audience.

If they were going to do a one to one type thing – which again, I don’t think is a very good idea for video games, because Uncharted is a movie and you’re the star of that game. You’re the star of that movie because you’re Nathan Drake, not me. It’s my voice, it’s my movements, but you’re Nathan Drake. You make the decisions to jump, run, fall off a cliff – like I do – whatever.

Furthermore, North, when asked if there were are any actors he’d like to see appear in Uncharted‘s big-screen debut, recalls how having met and worked with Chris Pine on Star Trek Into Darkness, he’d be eager to see the modern-day Captain James T. Kirk appear in the film.

Considering we’re still 12 months (likely longer, due to COVID-19) away from seeing a live-action Nate Drake go tomb raiding and that the full cast has yet to be revealed, Pine could well have a part, though certainly not as the central character. Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has already been confirmed to play a younger version of Drake, with Mark Wahlberg also on board as the treasure hunter’s friend and mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle, too, have all been confirmed to star, though in roles that have yet to be disclosed.

Uncharted is scheduled for release in cinemas on July 16th, 2021.