A Very Underrated Action Movie’s Been Dominating Netflix Recently

With everyone having tons of free time on their hands now due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it seems like typical viewing habits are beginning to change. For instance, many films that perhaps caught your eye in the past but you skipped due to not having enough time to sit down and watch them may now be finding themselves in your Netflix queue.

But another interesting viewing habit that’s been pretty prevalent as of late is underrated movies finding newfound popularity on streaming platforms. It was only a few weeks ago when we reported on how Gerard Butler’s Angel Has Fallen was completely dominating on Netflix, finding itself climbing up the Top 10 charts. And now, it seems that another one of the actor’s films is doing the same.

Indeed, while Angel Has Fallen might be dwindling in terms of popularity on Netflix now that a whole bunch of new content has been added, another Gerard Butler movie has replaced it, with Den of Thieves currently finding itself as the #4 most popular film on the platform as of today.

Unlike Angel Has Fallen, however, Den of Thieves is actually quite good and was underrated and under-seen upon its original theatrical release back in 2018. A gritty action/crime thriller, it follows an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. as they clash with a dangerous and successful bank robbery crew, who are planning a seemingly impossible heist.

We’ll be the first to say that Den of Thieves is a far cry from an awards-worthy film, on any front, but it certainly entertains, offering up some blistering action, a few neat twists and a strong lead performance from Butler. It’s one of his better efforts in recent years, in fact, and is well worth a watch if you’re in the mood for this sort of movie.

So, if you’re looking for something to check out on Netflix this week and haven’t yet seen Den of Thieves, do yourself a favor and grab a bag of popcorn and flip it on. You won’t regret it.