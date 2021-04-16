An Underrated Anthony Mackie Movie Just Hit Netflix

If you can infer anything from Anthony Mackie‘s career over the last few years, it’s that he loves a streaming service. The actor can currently be seen headlining Disney Plus’ Marvel Cinematic Universe series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while his Netflix movie Outside the Wire topped the most-watched list back in January and was a relatively formulaic sci-fi and a solid showcase for his action hero credentials.

Elsewhere, historical drama The Banker was released exclusively on AppleTV+ last year, he’s no stranger to the world’s most popular platform having starred in Netflix’s Io, Point Blank, Black Mirror and Altered Carbon in the last two years alone, psychological thriller The Woman in the Window arrives next month, and Amazon’s star-studded anthology show Solos is also in the works.

Another Anthony Mackie effort has just been added to Netflix, but Synchronic initially premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival before rolling out on VOD last October. Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who have carved out something of a niche for themselves when it comes to existential sci-fi having previously helmed Spring and The Endless, the story features Mackie and Jamie Dornan as two longtime best friends and paramedics, who discover that a series of grisly crime scenes are tied to a missing persons case involving time travel.

Benson and Moorhead are definitely in the ascendancy, having been tapped to direct an episode or two of the MCU’s streaming exclusive Moon Knight, and Synchronic is yet another accomplished addition to their filmography. It’s got a unique hook and some eye-popping visuals, which should translate into Netflix views given that sci-fi has always proven popular among subscribers.